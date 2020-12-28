हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of Decade for this gesture; read here

Dhoni had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format.

MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of Decade for this gesture; read here
File Photo (Twitter/@ICC)

Dubai: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday (December 28, 2020) won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

One of India's most successful captains won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture at the beginning of the decade. 

MSD was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back former England batter Ian Bell following a disputable runout at Trent Bridge in 2011. 

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year. The 39-year-old took to his official Instagram account to confirm that he is calling curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long international career.

The captain cool had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format, guiding the side to 110 wins and 74 defeats. MSD also led India in 60 Test matches and helped the team clinch 27 wins.

Besides this, Dhoni also holds a decent captaincy record in the Twenty20I format. He had guided India to 41 victories out of the 72 matches the country played under his leadership.

He guided India to World Twenty20 Cup in 2007 and then World Cup victory in 2011. He also led the team to the Champions Trophy title in 2013.

Meanwhile, Indian current skipper Virat Kohli won the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award for his superb performance with the bat in the 50-over format. He also walked home with the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. Kohli was nominated for the player of the decade award across all three formats.

Notably, the ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across different categories. According to ICC, more than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated and cast 5.3 million votes.

