MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final bat is the most expensive ever, check its worth here

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" these words by Ravi Shastri for M.S. Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman hit a humongous six against Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the summit clash of the 2011 ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai still reverberate in the ears of every Indian citizen.

However, not many people are aware of the fact that that the same bat which got the nation another ODI world cup glory after a gap of 28 years is the most expensive ever.

Dhoni’s famous bat with Reebok label was sold in a charity event in London after the world cup at a whopping Rs 83 lakhs.

The bat was bought by R K Global Shares & Securities Ltd (India) at M.S Dhoni's 'East Meets West' Charity Dinner in London on 18 July, 2011 and it subsequently entered the Guinness World Records for the most expensive cricket bat.

On its official site, Guinness World Records wrote: "The most expensive cricket bat was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat sold at auction for £100,000 ($161,295), bought by R K Global Shares & Securities Ltd (India), at the M.S Dhoni’s ‘East Meets West’ Charity Dinner, in London, UK, on 18 July 2011. The bat was used by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in World Cup 2011 finals on 2 April 2011 art Wankhede Stadium at hit the winning shot."

The money raised was reportedly used for the development of MS Dhoni’s wife’s charitable organisation – Sakshi Foundation.

Talking about the 2011 World Cup, under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the showpiece event against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka, which the hosts won by six wickets.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.