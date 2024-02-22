trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723877
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE IPL 2024 SCHEDULE

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, And Venues

IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Here's All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore's Schedule In Ipl 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The anticipation for IPL 2024 is soaring high as the cricketing extravaganza is set to kick off on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the schedule now unveiled, fans are eager to witness Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in action as they aim to clinch the coveted title this season.

RCB's Ambitions and Squad

Under the astute leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB is determined to end their title drought and etch their name in IPL history. With a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, RCB boasts of a formidable batting order ready to dominate the tournament. The strategic acquisitions of Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson bolster their bowling arsenal, adding depth and potency to their lineup.

RCB Squad for IPL 2024

The RCB squad for IPL 2024 is a blend of experience and youth, comprising seasoned veterans and dynamic newcomers. Led by Faf du Plessis, the team includes stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj, alongside promising talents such as Suyash Prabhudessai and Rajat Patidar. With a well-composed squad, RCB is geared up for an intense and successful campaign in the upcoming season.

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

RCB IPL 2024 Schedule: Fixtures and Dates

RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Date: March 22

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Date: March 25

Venue: Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Date: March 29

Venue: Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Date: April 2

Venue: Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Date: April 6

Venue: Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

