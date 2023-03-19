topStoriesenglish2585600
SISANDA MAGAL

MS Dhoni's CSK Sign South Africa's Sisanda Magal As Replacement For Kyle Jamieson Ahead Of IPL 2023

CSK's decision to sign Magala as a replacement for Jamieson is a smart move, as the South African's ability to take wickets consistently could prove to be a valuable asset for the team.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured the services of South African fast bowler Sisanda Magala as a replacement for injured New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Jamieson, who was purchased by CSK for INR 1 Crore, had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury.

Magala, who will join CSK for his base price of INR 50 Lakh, brings a wealth of experience in the T20 format, despite playing only four T20Is for South Africa. The talented bowler has earned a reputation as a consistent wicket-taker in domestic T20 matches over the years.

CSK's decision to sign Magala as a replacement for Jamieson is a smart move, as the South African's ability to take wickets consistently could prove to be a valuable asset for the team. With the IPL season just around the corner, CSK will be hoping that Magala can make an immediate impact and help the team achieve success in the tournament.

