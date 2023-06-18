MS Dhoni's CSK Teammate Ambati Rayudu Set To Join Politics: Report

Ambati Rayudu, the former Indian middle-order batsman, recently declared his retirement from Indian cricket after securing his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, tying a record. However, he is now venturing into the world of politics. According to a report in The Times of India, the 37-year-old cricketer, who was controversially left out of the ODI World Cup 2019 squad, is expected to join Andhra Pradesh's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and may run for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The report suggests that Rayudu is considering running for a seat in either Krishna or Guntur districts. Hailing from Guntur himself, the former cricketer met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy twice last week. Jagan is reportedly interested in fielding Rayudu in the upcoming elections, but a decision is yet to be made on whether he will contest in the assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

"CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a great inspiration for young people entering politics. He is driving development in all regions rather than focusing on just one area," said Rayudu, expressing his admiration for Jagan. He also stated that he would defer to Jagan's decision.

Sources within the party have suggested that Rayudu should consider running for the assembly polls from either Ponnur or Guntur West segments, and for the Lok Sabha elections, he should consider Machilipatnam.

With more than eight months remaining until the next Lok Sabha elections, many things could change. Currently, after retiring from the IPL and Indian cricket, Rayudu is preparing to participate in the Major League Cricket (MLC). He will be representing the Texas Super Kings team, which is a sister franchise of the Chennai Super Kings.