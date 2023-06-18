Watch: Adorable Video Of Usman Khawaja's Daughter During Press Conference Goes Viral

Usman Khawaja, the Australian cricket player, showcased his talent on Day 2 of the match, earning him the title of hero against the formidable "BazBall" challenge. However, it was his three-year-old daughter, Aisha, who stole the spotlight during the post-play press conference. Khawaja took his seat with Aisha in his arms, explaining to the press that she didn't want to be separated from him. In a heartwarming moment, Aisha inquired about her younger sister, Ayla, who was born in May 2022. Expressing her concern, she said, "Daddy, baby Ayla's not here!" Khawaja reassured her, stating, "Yeah, she's not here, baby Ayla's with Mama. We'll go back soon, though, okay? Just two minutes."

Cutest video of the day - Usman Khawaja and his daughter's beautiful moments at press conference.



This is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Mo3ow4yYv3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 18, 2023

As the press conference began, the 36-year-old opener set expectations by acknowledging that he didn't know how much time he had. He humorously remarked, "I don't know how long I have here, so let's do this." The conference proceeded smoothly until a hilarious moment occurred when Khawaja caught Aisha scrolling through a journalist's camera roll. Laughing, he exclaimed, "Stop swiping through the camera!" This sparked raucous laughter from the press gallery. He assured her, "It's okay, you can do it later. You can play with Dad's phone."

Khawaja then delved into his emotional experience of scoring a century on day two. Despite being dropped seven times throughout his career, including during the last tour to England, where he spent three years in domestic cricket obscurity, Khawaja expressed his gratitude for the recall he received for the 2022 New Year's Test. He emphasized his outstanding form in Test cricket, having scored the most runs worldwide, 1509 runs at an average of 62.87, including five centuries.However, the perception that Khawaja struggles to perform in England has always haunted him, with a previous average of 17.78 in the country. Yet, with his overnight century, he defied this notion.

Khawaja's jubilant celebration, throwing his bat in the air, displayed the culmination of his emotions. When questioned about it, he candidly admitted, "I honestly don't know." He further explained the significance behind his emotional outburst, referring to the scrutiny and criticism he faced, even in the nets, about his ability to bat in England.

Khawaja clarified that his intent wasn't to prove anyone wrong but rather to demonstrate that his success over the past decade was no fluke. Usman Khawaja left the field unbeaten on 126, celebrating his achievement with immense joy and gratitude.