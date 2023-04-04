Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, extended his warm wishes to Dwayne Bravo's mother on her special day, showcasing the strong camaraderie and personal connections that exist within the team. Along with Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and ex-CSK player Suresh Raina also wished Bravo's mother a happy birthday. Earlier, CSK celebrated their return to Chepauk by securing a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

In a video shared by Bravo, Dhoni can be heard telling Bravo's mother to have some cake from his side and that he would put it on Bravo's face. "Hi Mummy Bravo. Wish you a very happy 65th birthday. Please have some cake from my side. I will put it on Bravo's face. All the very best," Dhoni said. The playful banter between the players shows the strong bond they share with each other, not just as teammates but also as friends. The video of Dhoni's heartfelt wish has gone viral on social media platforms.

Jadeja and Raina also wished Bravo's mother a happy birthday, highlighting the respect and affection they have for each other and their families. Such gestures go a long way in building team spirit and unity, which are essential ingredients for success in any sport. The CSK players are not just a team but a family, and that's what makes them special.

Meanwhile, on April 3, for the first time in four years, CSK played in front of their home crowd. Led by Dhoni, they registered their first win of IPL 2023 by defeating LSG by 12 runs. Dhoni's playful banter with Bravo's mother reflects the fun-loving, yet competitive nature of the CSK team, and their strong personal connections.