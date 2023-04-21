topStoriesenglish2597661
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Watch: MS Dhoni's Lighting Fast Stumping, Catch And Run-Out In CSK vs SRH Game In IPL 2023

During the last ball, Jansen swung his bat hard at a slower-length ball by Matheesha Pathirana but failed to make any connection with the ball.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MS Dhoni is known for his cool and composed demeanour on the cricket field. His recent gesture of rearranging the stumps at the end of SRH's innings after running Sundar out is just another example of his calmness under pressure. On Friday evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to put up a competitive total against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. The Aiden Markram-led side could only manage to score 134/7 after being asked to bat first. In the last ball of their innings, Dhoni's bullet throw took away a potential run from their total.

Dhoni, standing behind the stumps, took off his right glove, anticipating that Sundar might attempt to go for a quick bye. He quickly aimed at the three poles and broke them with a razor-sharp throw. Although the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs, Sundar knew he was gone and ran straight to the pavilion.

The replay confirmed the decision, but Dhoni remained unfazed by the hubbub around him as he calmly rearranged the stumps. His gesture was widely praised on social media, with many lauding his calm and composed nature on the cricket field.

Overall, MS Dhoni's gesture of rearranging the stumps after running Sundar out is a testament to his exceptional composure and presence of mind on the field. His ability to stay cool under pressure has made him one of the greatest captains in cricket history and a role model for young cricketers around the world.

