Watch: MS Dhoni's Lightning Fast Stumping Removes Shubman Gill, Twitter Hails CSK Captain
Gill had scored three centuries in last four games.
After two dropped catches by Deepak Chahar of in-form Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni took matters into his own hand and dismissed the GT batter with a lightning-fast stumping in the final of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad On Monday.
Big breakthrough for @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! _ _#GT lose Shubman Gill.
Follow the match __ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/iaaPHQFNsy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
Dhoni exudes confidence as he believes he has dismissed Gill. The stumping appeal was referred to the third umpire, who confirms that Gill has failed to make his ground. Dhoni's lightning-fast glove work showcases his enduring agility. Jadeja bowls a flat delivery on an off-stump line. Gill leaned forward to drive, but the ball spins sharply, eluding the edge of his bat. In the process, his back foot inadvertently slips out of the crease, leaving him stranded with Dhoni at his absolute best. Gill departs having scored 39 runs off 20 balls, including 7 fours.
This final is Dhoni's 250th match in this cash-rich league. Dhoni's 250th IPL match is a testament to his enduring legacy in the sport. As he steps onto the field, he becomes the first player in IPL history to achieve this remarkable milestone, cementing his status as a legendary figure in the cricketing world.
Surpassing his fellow cricketers, Dhoni's journey in the IPL has left an indelible mark. Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, comes closest with 243 matches under his belt, followed closely by Dinesh Karthik with 242 matches. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja complete the top five, having played 237 and 226 matches, respectively.
Dhoni's impressive record speaks volumes about his contributions to the IPL. He has amassed 5082 runs at an average of 39.09, making him one of the tournament's leading run-scorers. Additionally, he holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper, with 178 (137 catches and 41 stumpings) prior to the current summit clash.
Beyond his appearances and statistical achievements, Dhoni's captaincy stands out. Leading his team in a staggering 226 matches, he holds the record for the most matches as captain in the IPL. This highlights his exceptional leadership skills and tactical prowess. Rohit Sharma trails far behind with 158 matches as captain, emphasizing Dhoni's unmatched influence and longevity in the tournament.
Having represented two franchises throughout his IPL journey, Dhoni spent 14 seasons with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he led the team to four IPL titles as captain. His iconic leadership, shrewd decision-making, and composed demeanor played a pivotal role in establishing CSK as one of the most successful teams in IPL history. Dhoni also had a two-season stint with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, showcasing his adaptability and versatility as a player.
As Dhoni takes the field in the 2023 IPL final against the Gujarat Titans, he seeks to add another chapter of success to his illustrious IPL career. With the opportunity to secure a fifth title, Dhoni's hunger for victory and his ability to inspire his team make him an imposing force on the cricketing stage. His charismatic personality, exceptional wicket-keeping skills, and explosive batting have endeared him to fans worldwide, elevating him to the status of a global cricketing icon.
