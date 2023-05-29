Watch: MS Dhoni's Lightning Fast Stumping Removes Shubman Gill, Twitter Hails CSK Captain

After two dropped catches by Deepak Chahar of in-form Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni took matters into his own hand and dismissed the GT batter with a lightning-fast stumping in the final of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad On Monday.

Dhoni exudes confidence as he believes he has dismissed Gill. The stumping appeal was referred to the third umpire, who confirms that Gill has failed to make his ground. Dhoni's lightning-fast glove work showcases his enduring agility. Jadeja bowls a flat delivery on an off-stump line. Gill leaned forward to drive, but the ball spins sharply, eluding the edge of his bat. In the process, his back foot inadvertently slips out of the crease, leaving him stranded with Dhoni at his absolute best. Gill departs having scored 39 runs off 20 balls, including 7 fours.

