MS Dhoni's new 'Salt & Pepper Look' goes viral as CSK captain gear up for IPL 2023

For someone who retired from international cricket way back in 2020 and played his last international game back in the 2019 World Cup, MS Dhoni is still one of the most talked about cricketers in not just Indian cricket but world cricket. The only place where MS fans can see him is when he plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in India Premier League (IPL). Ahead of IPL 2023 season MS Dhoni's photos from his recent practice session when viral on social media this was the first time fan could see MS play cricket after the 2022 season of IPL. The picture was taken from a distance and fans could not see MS upfront. Just after a day, another pic of MS was taken when he was going for the practice session where he can be seen donning the 'Salt & Pepper Look'.

Here's how fans reacted to MS Dhoni's new look -

New look of MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL 2023#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/LXa3IuiCnx — Mustafa Raza Khan (@MustafaKhanO7) January 20, 2023

Thala MS Dhoni started his practice session for IPL 2023! #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/rBCWvY8EbI — WhistlePodu Army _ - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 20, 2023

As the CSK captain starts his preparation for the IPL 2023, Dhoni, who is known for playing big shots even in net sessions, is seen doing just that.

The IPL 2023 season may be Dhoni's final one as well. Before CSK's final game in the 2022 IPL, Dhoni was questioned about if this would be his final appearance for the fans wearing the yellow jersey. Dhoni had previously stated that he will participate in IPL 2023 because he desired to say goodbye to the home fans. Not to mention, the Indian Premier League will return after two seasons. The second half of the IPL 2021 had to be rescheduled for later in the year in the UAE because the league had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which had been partially played in India.

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL championships, and he will be going for a fifth to top things off in style. Ben Stokes, a great all-rounder for England who is expected to take over as the team's captain after this season, will be at his disposal this time around.