MS Dhoni's new 'Salt & Pepper Look' goes viral as CSK captain gear up for IPL 2023
The IPL 2023 season may be Dhoni's final one as well. Before CSK's final game in the 2022 IPL, Dhoni was questioned about if this would be his final appearance for the fans wearing the yellow jersey.
Trending Photos
For someone who retired from international cricket way back in 2020 and played his last international game back in the 2019 World Cup, MS Dhoni is still one of the most talked about cricketers in not just Indian cricket but world cricket. The only place where MS fans can see him is when he plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in India Premier League (IPL). Ahead of IPL 2023 season MS Dhoni's photos from his recent practice session when viral on social media this was the first time fan could see MS play cricket after the 2022 season of IPL. The picture was taken from a distance and fans could not see MS upfront. Just after a day, another pic of MS was taken when he was going for the practice session where he can be seen donning the 'Salt & Pepper Look'.
Also Read: IPL ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during SA20 match, WATCH
Here's how fans reacted to MS Dhoni's new look -
New look of MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL 2023#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/LXa3IuiCnx — Mustafa Raza Khan (@MustafaKhanO7) January 20, 2023
MS Dhoni's new salt & pepper look _
_: cskfansofficial/Instagram#MSDhoni_ #CSK #IPL2023 #Cricketer #cricketnews #dhoni pic.twitter.com/CA1MObG7Pa — Cricket journey (@sonutiw67668868) January 20, 2023
MSD _
.#MSDhoni #MSD #Dhoni #CSK #RvcjTelugu pic.twitter.com/PXDz7ckow7 — RVCJ Telugu (@rvcj_telugu) January 20, 2023
Thala MS Dhoni started his practice session for IPL 2023! #Dhoni #CSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/3VLXUJUrAv — Aarti Rai (@AartiRa64026069) January 20, 2023
Can't wait for the super season! @msdhoni #Dhoni #IPL2023 https://t.co/OdMjBo9Rns — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 20, 2023
#MSDhoni Amazing New Look ____#GOAT_ #mentor #INDvSL #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/i4uwcCxugr— SANDY (@LoveupSandy) January 20, 2023
The Lion Is Back And He Roars Again_#Dhoni #MSDhoni #csk pic.twitter.com/HzZ3iiLP8A — myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) January 20, 2023
Thala MS Dhoni started his practice session for IPL 2023! #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/rBCWvY8EbI — WhistlePodu Army _ - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 20, 2023
New Look __#MSDhoni #Dhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/NCH74oDgrk — Sanjay Msd (@SanjayMsd07) January 20, 2023
As the CSK captain starts his preparation for the IPL 2023, Dhoni, who is known for playing big shots even in net sessions, is seen doing just that.
The IPL 2023 season may be Dhoni's final one as well. Before CSK's final game in the 2022 IPL, Dhoni was questioned about if this would be his final appearance for the fans wearing the yellow jersey. Dhoni had previously stated that he will participate in IPL 2023 because he desired to say goodbye to the home fans. Not to mention, the Indian Premier League will return after two seasons. The second half of the IPL 2021 had to be rescheduled for later in the year in the UAE because the league had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which had been partially played in India.
Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL championships, and he will be going for a fifth to top things off in style. Ben Stokes, a great all-rounder for England who is expected to take over as the team's captain after this season, will be at his disposal this time around.
Live Tv
More Stories