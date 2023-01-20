IPL ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during SA20 match, WATCH

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran, and the co-owner of T20 League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape has come to be known as Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘mystery girl’ over the year. Kaviya has become the darling of the IPL fans in India and remains one of the most passionate supporters of SRH.

However, Kaviya’s popularity has now reached foreign shores as well. The original IPL ‘mystery girl’ on Thursday (January 19) received a ‘marriage proposal’ from a South Africa cricket fan during her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s match against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park ground in Paarl.

After the completion of the eighth over of the Paarl Royals innings, the cameras focused on a fan who was watching the match sitting on the grass banks holding a placard in his that read, “KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” with a heart emoji.

WATCH Kaviya Maran getting a marriage proposal in South Africa here…

Kaviya Maran is now famous in South Africa too



Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape team zoomed to second place on the SA20 2023 points table with their third successive win on the trot, this time over David Miller’s Paarl Royals. Kaviya Maran’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted a five-wicket win with all-rounder Marco Jansen (21 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (18 not out) completing the formality.

After a slow start to the competition, the Eastern Cape side have gathered momentum to move into second position on the table. The Royals may pride themselves on their spin bowling prowess, but it was the visitors that out spun the home side. Captain Aiden Markram (2/21), Roelof van der Merwe (2/21) and Brydon Carse (2/29) combined to claim 6/71 in their cumulative 12 overs to restrict the Royals for 127/7.

The Royals were in trouble from the outset after Sisanda Magala, who was recently called up the Proteas ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, had dangerman Jos Buttler brilliantly caught by a diving Carse at mid-on. From there on the Sunrisers spinners dominated proceedings with only Wihan Lubbe (28) and Corbin Bosch (20) managing to make an impact on the scoreboard.

The Sunrisers reply started in positive fashion through Adam Rossington and Jordan Hermann. The latter was making his SA20 bow and made an impact with 43 off 39 balls, while Rossington compiled a rapid 20 off just 12 balls.

Lungi Ngidi provided some early hope for the Royals with an impressive new-ball spell when he struck with successive deliveries to remove Rossington and Sarel Erwee. Hermann and captain Aiden Markram then restored parity with a 53-run partnership to set the Sunrisers on course for victory.