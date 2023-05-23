MS Dhoni's Powerplay: CSK Skipper Unleashes Classic Six In Nets Ahead Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to compete in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, May 23. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where CSK, led by captain MS Dhoni, will face off against Hardik Pandya's team. Prior to the game, Dhoni was spotted honing his batting skills at Chepauk, with Moeen Ali observing from the square-leg. Dhoni impressively executed one of his signature pull shots during practice.

Throughout this season in Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings captain has demonstrated his ability to deliver crucial runs during the final overs. Dhoni's remarkable six-hitting prowess in the death overs has enthralled the fans and aided the team in finishing their innings on a high note.

Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions, Gujarat, in their last match at Chepauk for the season. Interestingly, Gujarat Titans have yet to play a match in Chennai during the IPL 2023. Many believed that this would be Dhoni's final season in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni's association with the IPL began in 2008 when he assumed the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, CSK became one of the most successful franchises in the tournament's history. Dhoni's calm and composed demeanour, along with his strategic expertise, played a pivotal role in guiding CSK to four IPL titles.

In 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a remarkable era. However, he continued to be an indispensable part of the Chennai Super Kings. While Dhoni hinted at retirement during the 2022 season, he has not made any statements about it in 2023. According to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, fans can anticipate seeing Dhoni donning the CSK jersey once again in 2024.