The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has recently garnered attention by declining the proposal of former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, to include the Jharkhand state team in the prestigious Buchi Babu competition. This decision comes as the TNCA officially reintroduces the Buchi Babu tournament after a six-year hiatus. The move aims to revive First-Class cricket and rekindle the cricketing spirit in the region, although Dhoni's request has faced a roadblock.

Also Read: Here's How Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Can Become No.1 Team In ICC ODI Rankings

Background and Tournament Overview



The Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament, which had last taken place in 2017, is set to make a grand return, featuring a total of 12 teams organized into four groups of three. Teams leading their respective groups will advance to the semi-finals. The matches are scheduled across various venues, including Dindigul, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore, with an emphasis on preparing players for the upcoming season on green-topped pitches.

MS Dhoni's Request Denied

In a surprising turn of events, MS Dhoni, synonymous with Chennai cricket due to his association with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, made a fervent request to include the Jharkhand state team in the tournament. However, TNCA Secretary RI Palani revealed that despite the appeal, the request was declined due to the already constituted 12-team format, which left no available slots.

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has lauded the resurrection of the Buchi Babu tournament, underscoring its significance for the resurgence of First-Class cricket. He reminisced about iconic cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, and G.R. Viswanath, who had previously graced this tournament, thus highlighting its historical importance.

Aiming for Revival

The reintroduction of the Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament comes at a time when most state units are focusing on staging domestic T20 competitions during the pre-season. With Tamil Nadu's underwhelming performance in the Ranji Trophy acting as a catalyst, TNCA's decision to host four-day cricket matches seeks to rekindle the essence of traditional cricket in the region.