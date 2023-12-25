Team India captain Rohit Sharma was in conversation with a group of journalists in Johannesburg ahead of the first Test against South Africa. As the Men in Blue look to break the jinx of playing an away series at the home of the Proteas, Rohit Sharma was asked the famous question about his role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. His reply once again left the room of journalists laughing into tears.

Rohit was asked, "How do you look next two years as there is WTC and T20 world cup?" (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Smash Balls All Over The Park In Nets Session; Ravindra Jadeja Hits A Big Six Ahead Of 1st Test Vs SA)

Rohit Sharma replied, "As a batsman I am batting as well I could so whatever will in front of me I would look forward to play. Everyone is desperate to play and perform for the team."

The journalist interrupted Rohit and asked whether he is desperate to play in the T20 World Cup next year to which he replied," Muje pata hai aap kya kehna chahre ho, milega apko jawab (I know what you are trying to ask and say, you get an answer for that soon."

Watch Video Here:

Rohit Sharma on T20 World Cup 2024 pic.twitter.com/dxSNqbXxPY — Awadhesh Mishra (@sportswalaguy) December 25, 2023

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran. (More to follow)