IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Smash Balls All Over The Park In Nets Session; Ravindra Jadeja Hits A Big Six

Indian cricket team take on South Africa in 1st Test at Centurion from Tuesday. Team India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation and this time they want to create history. India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli return in national colours after the World Cup heartbreak. Their aim will be to win the first Test to start things off in a positive manner.

Kohli, Rohit and the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja as well as KL Rahul hit the nets on Sunday. It was yesterday only when Kohli reportedly landed in Centurion from London with family, wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. He had left the camp for some work after landing in South Africa with the squad, ten days ago.

Kohli had his game face on during the nets. Rohit looked in his usual relaxed mode. Jaiswal and Gill were all focussed on the ball in the nets. Ravindra Jadeja danced down the track to hit a six down the ground in the nets as he looked to play attacking shots in the nets.

KL Rahul has been named as the wicketkeeper for the Test series by head coach Rahul Dravid. Rahul has not kept wickets in the Tests so far. This will be the first time that KL Rahul will be keeping the wckets and Dravid feels that he is ready for this 'exciting challenge'. Earlier, KS Bharat was roped in as the second-choice wicketkeeper and batter in place of Ishan Kishan who left the tour of South Africa due to personal reasons.

Not to forget, India are also missing Mohammed Shami in the Test series. Shami is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the World Cup. In his place, Prasidh Krisha was named as the pacer. However, he may not play in the Test series with Mukesh Kumar being the first choice for the third fast bowler in the playing 11. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the opening bowlers for India in Centurion.

The rain threat looms large over the first Test too. There is 96 percent chance of rain in the first Test on the opening day.