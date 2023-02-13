MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MUL vs LAH PSL 2023 match No 1 in Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8PM IST, February 13

The Multan Sultans (MUL) will face off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the opening match of the PSL 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday (February 13). The Sultans lost to the Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL 2022 by 42 runs. But they had emerged as the best team in the group-stage round with nine wins from ten matches.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 546 runs from 11 innings. Shan Masood also made a big impact with 478 runs while Shahnawaz Dahani shone with 17 wickets.

The Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi won the last edition with a dominant win over Multan Sultans in the final. They finished the group-stage round in the second position with six wins from ten matches. Shaheen Afridi was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets from 13 innings and returned from his injury.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Match No. 1 Details

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Date & Time: February 13, 8pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

MUL vs LAH PSL 2023 Match No. 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shan Masood, Kieron Pollard, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Little, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afrid, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Khushdil Shah

MUL vs LAH PSL 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

Multan Sultans: David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usama Mir, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner