MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.15 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 10

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will face other again in Match No.16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday (February 10). Both teams started their campaign facing each other on February 5, Sultans won that match by an impressive margin of 57 runs. Multan Sultans have not lost a single game till now and are on top of the standings with 10 points.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi performed better after their first loss against Sultans but looked rusty in their previous 3 matches. In the last 3 games, Zalmi have only won a single and are fifth on the points table desperately looking for a win. Sultans will look to continue their good form and Zalmi will look a win to make a statement.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 15

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 10th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs PES PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim David

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Khushdil Shah (vc)

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Khushdil Shah

MUL vs PES PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Shan Masood, Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad