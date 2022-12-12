Multan Test: Pakistan fans blame poor umpiring decisions for loss in 2nd Test against England, calls Babar Azam 'Zimbabar' - Watch
England defeated Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test.
After losing the first Test in the last few minutes of Day 5, Babar Azama's Pakistan cricket team continued their poor form in the series by losing the second Test by just 26 runs against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Monday. Both the Tests were great advertisements for Test cricket but for Pakistan losing both games on home soil is a humiliating event. The good news is that England consistently prevails. There is something about this Stokes-led team that makes matches exciting.
I thought ICT fans are too toxic ,then I see PCT fan today.... Zimbabar.. Zimbabar.... __ pic.twitter.com/pxAvdRHy9S — Lord Shaw_ (@Fire_cracker56) December 11, 2022
Pakistan needed 157 runs when we arrived, and England needed 6 wickets. To send Ashraf back, Root struck first. However, Shakeel and Nawaz continued the struggle with an 80-run stand, and Stokes then turned on Mark Wood, a teammate from Stokes' Durham squad. Shakeel would feel a little unlucky to have lost out on a hundred, but he would also feel that his judgement was questionable. The speedster bowled a hostile spell before lunch and picked out the two set batters. Abrar was given the advantage over the two bowlers and attempted a couple shots, but they failed to stick.
As soon as Pakistan suffered the loss, Multan Test started trending on Twitter where Pakistan fans trolled even captain Babar Azam - Check
test lost at home!
3 - Babar Azam in 2022
2 - Virat Kohli in his entire career
That's King Babar for you _#PAKvENG #PAKvsENG#PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/YGcdfD3wWw — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 12, 2022
England won the Multan Test and seals the series with 2-0
Pakistan are now winless for 5 test matches at home soil.__ Nd they wanna play WTC Final _#PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/7Kr3TNckYB — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 12, 2022
Dear @TheRealPCB why do you guys always surrender in December ??____ #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/DRMw3Id0vn — __ (@abyjyth) December 12, 2022
Pak Vs Eng 2nd test - Multan
I am disappointed. Pakistan with such a huge talent pool & home advantage have lost 2 back to back series at home. It hurts to see such a talented team's fall from grace after dominating in the 1990s. #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/TUvZcuHBpP— Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) December 12, 2022
Someone in SriLanka now needs painkillers . Anyone please help .
One team still cannot win at home ______@daniel86cricket #Zimbabar #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/GGWftnWRGo — Molly (@ash_dam007) December 12, 2022
Seriously??? @TheRealPCB what a disaster #PakvsEng2022#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/QcpdxwQc6a — Maham (@Mahi_136) December 12, 2022
Evil eyes off for this unity___#BabarAzam #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/BQA8V03K3z — Phupo Fasaad (@PhupoFasaad) December 12, 2022
Badshah __ #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/4mAeYERF7k— D_ (@A7pha_) December 12, 2022
Poor decision _ Saud Shakeel was clearly NOT OUT #Pakistan #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/OPsBolJPy3 — Muhammad Asif__ (@Masif0fficial) December 12, 2022
Guys here is world best batsman in front of my eyes. #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/20LhjyNon6 — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) December 10, 2022
