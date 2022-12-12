topStoriesenglish
Multan Test: Pakistan fans blame poor umpiring decisions for loss in 2nd Test against England, calls Babar Azam 'Zimbabar' - Watch

England defeated Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After losing the first Test in the last few minutes of Day 5, Babar Azama's Pakistan cricket team continued their poor form in the series by losing the second Test by just 26 runs against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Monday. Both the Tests were great advertisements for Test cricket but for Pakistan losing both games on home soil is a humiliating event. The good news is that England consistently prevails. There is something about this Stokes-led team that makes matches exciting.

Pakistan needed 157 runs when we arrived, and England needed 6 wickets. To send Ashraf back, Root struck first. However, Shakeel and Nawaz continued the struggle with an 80-run stand, and Stokes then turned on Mark Wood, a teammate from Stokes' Durham squad. Shakeel would feel a little unlucky to have lost out on a hundred, but he would also feel that his judgement was questionable. The speedster bowled a hostile spell before lunch and picked out the two set batters. Abrar was given the advantage over the two bowlers and attempted a couple shots, but they failed to stick.

As soon as Pakistan suffered the loss, Multan Test started trending on Twitter where Pakistan fans trolled even captain Babar Azam - Check

