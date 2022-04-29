हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians batter Kieron Pollard to play for new T20 team? Check details here

Pollard is set to sign a contract with Surrey, where Sunil Narine also plays. 

Mumbai Indians batter Kieron Pollard to play for new T20 team? Check details here
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians power-hitter Kieron Pollard is expected to play for a new T20 team this year. 

The West Indian all-rounder retired from international cricket earlier this month after serving the side for 15 long years. 

Pollard, however, is in no mood to call it quits in franchise/freelance cricket.

He has been playing in PSL, BBL and of course the IPL

But now he is eyeing a place in T20 Blast Side. 

As per a report, Pollard is set to sign a contract with Surrey, where Sunil Narine also plays. 

According to ESPNcricinfo, “At least two counties have enquired about Pollard’s availability for the T20 Blast, which runs from May 25 – four days after his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, play their final game in this year’s IPL – until July 16.” 

If he is signed by Surrey, then Pollard will be playing for a County side after almost a decade. 

Earlier Pollard has played in 2 county seasons for Somerset in 2010 and 2011 respectively and those were successful runs as well. 

Currently, the big West Indian is having a bad run in the ongoing IPL 2022 with just 115 runs from 8 matches and 3 wickets. 

Mumbai Indians hav been winless so far this season and Pollard's poor form has been a big reason for this miserable run of his side. 

