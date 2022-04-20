हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

In a shocking news, the West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket.

MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket
Source: Twitter

In a shocking news, the West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard however will continue to play in T20 and T10 leagues across the globe.

The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country which has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

"Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard announced on his official instagram page.

While he is a feared T20 cricketer, one of the finest that the world has seen, his numbers for the West Indies remain underwhelming with only 2706 runs at just above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

While the highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I. He was a part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies squad. He never played Test cricket.

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketKieron PollardKieron Pollard retirementMumbai Indians retirement
Next
Story

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' batter Prithvi Shaw completes 2,000 runs in T20s

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Top 50: Watch 50 big news stories of the day, April 20, 2022