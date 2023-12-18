Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 Players: Auction Check Team Wise Retained & Released Players Names List: Hardik Pandya And Co Aim Sixth Title

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will be looking for their next title-winning season, which is the IPL 2024, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Yes, you read that right, Rohit Sharma is no longer the captain of the team which he led to five IPL titles in his captaincy reign of ten years. Under the guidance of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have equaled MI's title count of five last year by winning the 2023 campaign.

Follow LIVE Updates | IPL 2024 Auction: A Total Of 333 Players To Go Under Hammer

In IPL 2024, All eyes will be on the new skipper Hardik Pandya. Some fans believe it was unfair to Rohit Sharma that he will no longer lead the team he was leading for ten years but some believe a change was required following the two seasons in recent with average outcomes. Mumbai Indians started on the wrong foot in IPL 2023 but they bounced back magically in the end. Jofra Archer was a major talking point about the team's game plan recently, they bought in 2022 knowing he would only be able to make a comeback in the 2023 season which to be fair did not go MI or Archer's way. Now, Archer has opted out of the IPL 2024 season to manage workload for his comeback in the 2023 T20 World Cup for England.

A relief from the captaincy role can do wonders for Rohit Sharma as now he only has to think about his batting and style of play with sharing some insights on the field given his experience and seniority. Mumbai Indians have got their band back together, Pandya alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and more stars in the lineup is a promising list of players for the MI fans. Sachin Tendulkar is still with the franchise as mentor and Kieron Pollard is the batting coach of the team. Mumbai Indians can surely win their sixth IPL title in the upcoming season of the IPL.

MI Purse Available: Rs 17.75 crore

CSK Slots Remaining: Eight (Four Overseas)

Players Released By MI Before IPL 2024 Auction: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

​Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (from GT).