Mumbai Indians' Jofra Archer is BACK right before T20 World Cup 2022! Bowls for first time in many months - WATCH

In what could be a good news for both Mumbai Infians and England cricket team, ace pacer Jofra Archer has recovered from his series of injuries and is now currently bowling in the nets. The Barbados-born pacer posted a video on his TikTok account and the vide was then shared by England's fan group called England's Barmy Army on Twitter, who said: "*whispers quietly* JOFRA IS BACK BOWLING". Jofra last played an international match in March 2021, it was a T20I vs India at Ahmedabad. He last featured in a first-class match in May 2021 in a Kent vs Sussex.

Watch Jofra Archer bowling below:

*whispers quietly*



_ JOFRA IS BACK BOWLING _



_ TikTok: jofraarcher pic.twitter.com/hAm8YfyYHS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 6, 2022

At the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Mumbai Indians spent Rs 7.20 crore to buy Archer despite knowing that he would be out of action for the whole year. The news of Archer bowling again would bring smiles on the faces of not just England fans but MI franchise and fans as well. Last year, Archer was massively missed by Mumbai Indians as they were dependent only on Jasprit Bumrah. With Archer resuming his training, we can expect both Bumrah and Archer to be bowling in tandem in IPL 2023.

England would also be happy to see Archer. He won't be there at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. But England hae many big tournaments coming up next. The one big assignment they have is the Test tour of Pakistan. We don't know by when Archer would be available for international matches. Think he would first be tried and tested in domestic matches before he is included in the national team. Archer's presence will certainly strengthen England's pace attack with the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad on the cusp of retirement. Archer has had srtuggles with his elbow, which has required a couple of surgeries in the past.