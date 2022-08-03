Mumbai Indians player Kumar Kartikeya shocked the fans when he revealed, on Tuesday (August 2), that he was meeting his family after gap of more than 9 years. Kartikeya shared an Instagram story where he can be seen standing beside his mother and wrote that: "Yes, you are right. Back to home after 9 months and 3 years." The picture is going viral on the internet, at the moment. The MI player, who also plays for Madhya Pradesh, is a left-arm chinaman bowler. He did well for Mumbai Indians in the 4 games that he got, picking up five wickets at an economy of 7.85.

Kartikeya could not go back home even after MI's campaign in IPL 2022 came to an end as he was busy playing the Ranji Trophy 2022 Final for Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, which MP won. The bowler had told the media earlier that he wanted to go home only after he had achieved something in his life and with his IPL debut and the Ranji Trophy title win, he felt time was right to catch the bus home.

Kartikeya made his IPL debut vs Chennai Super Kings in thr 15th edition of the league on April 30 and had a very good season. He also picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings, in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 to help MP win their maiden title.

Check out his story here:

Expect Kartikeya to play a crucial role for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 as well. He is one spinner who brings variety to their bowling department. Kartikeya will definitely have the backing of the Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who likes to give the youngsters a go in his team. For now, Kartikeya is happy to return to his home after such a long time.



