Mumbai Indians Lose 1.5 Lakh Followers On Instagram Since Abrupt Removal Of Rohit Sharma From Captaincy

Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have witnessed a significant decline in their social media following the abrupt removal of Rohit Sharma from captaincy. The decision, which saw Hardik Pandya taking over the reins, has left fans disgruntled, leading to a loss of 1.5 lakh Instagram followers. This unexpected shift has sparked a wave of disappointment among supporters, with many expressing their discontent on various platforms.

Mumbai Indians lost around 1.5 Lakh followers today after the announcement. pic.twitter.com/GkaMbcwesc December 15, 2023

A Rohit Sharma fan burns the Mumbai Indians' cap. pic.twitter.com/FtlTI20VvY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma's Legacy

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles during his illustrious captaincy from 2013 to 2023, became an iconic figure for the franchise. With 158 matches under his leadership and a commendable win percentage of 56.33%, Rohit's contribution to Mumbai Indians was unparalleled. The decision to replace him has not only affected the team dynamics but also left fans questioning the rationale behind the timing and manner of this transition.

Social Media Backlash

The aftermath of Mumbai Indians' announcement was swift and severe. Within an hour, the team's Instagram account witnessed a loss of four lakh followers, reflecting the passionate support Rohit Sharma garnered during his tenure. Fans took to social media platforms to express their frustration, using hashtags like #RohitSharma to showcase their solidarity with the ousted captain.

Fan Reactions

Several tweets and posts flooded social media, showcasing the emotional attachment fans had developed with Rohit Sharma. One fan mentioned, "Rohit Sharma has done everything for his franchise Mumbai Indians, but they broke a heart." The decision to unfollow the Mumbai Indians' social media accounts was a common theme, with fans expressing their disappointment and solidarity with Rohit.

Mahela Jayawardene's Gratitude

Mahela Jayawardene, the global head of performance for Mumbai Indians, expressed gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership over the last decade. Jayawardene acknowledged Rohit's role in making Mumbai Indians one of the most successful and loved teams in IPL history. He also welcomed Hardik Pandya as the new captain, emphasizing the team's commitment to being future-ready.

Impact on IPL Team Rankings

The repercussions of Rohit Sharma's removal as captain are not confined to social media alone. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians' arch-rivals, have benefitted from this unexpected move, becoming the most-followed IPL team on Instagram. CSK's Instagram followers surged to 13 million, surpassing Mumbai Indians and underlining the impact of this decision on the league's dynamics.