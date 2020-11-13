Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hails BCCI for 'smooth and safe' conduct of IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the smooth and safe conduct of the 2020 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Rohit-led side successfully defended their title at the 13th season of the IPL after clinching a comfortable five-wicket victory over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Indian opening batsman took to his official Twitter handle and lauded the commitment and discipline shown by the IPL as well as BCCI for the smooth hosting of the cash-rich league amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sharma also applauded all the eight franchise for creating a safe bio-secure bubble for teams as well as their families at the time of this difficult time.

"Have to admire the commitment & discipline shown by @ipl and @BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the #IPL2020. Also a big hand to all 8 franchise for creating a safe bio secure bubble for teams and family," the Mumbai Indian opener said.

Have to admire the commitment & discipline shown by @ipl and @BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the #IPL2020. Also a big hand to all 8 franchise for creating a safe bio secure bubble for teams and family — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 in India before the BCCI decided to postpone it indefinitely in the wake of the novel coronavirus.In July, the country's cricket board confirmed that they had decided to move this year's lucrative T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and that it would take place from September 19 to November 10.

In the summit showdown of the tournament,skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 68 besides sharing over 40-run partnership each with Quinton de Kock (20), Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out) to help Mumbai Indians cross the mark in 18.4 overs and dent Delhi Capitals' hopes of achieving their maiden IPL glory.

Earlier during the clash, first-time finalist Delhi made a worst start to their innings, losing openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) and first-drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) inside just 22 runs.

Subsequently, skipper Shreyas Iyer (65) then led from the front by not only notching up a half-century but also stitched a crucial stand of 96 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket to power Delhi Capitals to a decent total of 156/7.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of three for 30. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

With the victory, the Mumbai franchise lifted the coveted title for a record fifth time.