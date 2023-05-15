Watch: Mumbai Indians Teach Nehal Wadhera Lesson, Makes Him Wear Batting Pads At Airport

Mumbai Indians (MI) found a unique way to discipline their young batsman, Nehal Wadhera, by making him wear batting pads at Mumbai Airport. The incident occurred after Wadhera arrived late to the team's batter's meeting at the hotel. A video of the incident went viral, showing Wadhera feeling embarrassed and requesting the camera person not to shoot. MI shared the video on their official Twitter account, stating that Wadhera regretted his tardiness for the meeting and describing his punishment as the "outfit of the day."

Nehal Wadhera is participating in his first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Mumbai Indians in the 16th edition. He made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2. In his debut match, Wadhera faced 13 balls and scored 21 runs. So far in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, he has played a total of 10 matches, accumulating 198 runs at a strike rate of 151.15. Wadhera has also registered two half-centuries in this season. During the IPL 2023 auction, the Mumbai franchise acquired the 22-year-old cricketer for Rs 20 lakh.

#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for batters meeting. pic.twitter.com/vCzenvIWzC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2023

As of now, Mumbai Indians are positioned third in the IPL 2023 standings, amassing 14 points. Although they had a disappointing start to the season, the team regained their form in the latter half of the tournament. Out of their previous five matches, MI emerged victorious in four, with their only loss occurring against the Chennai Super Kings. In their upcoming fixture on Tuesday (May ), Mumbai Indians will be facing the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.