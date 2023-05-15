topStoriesenglish2608472
Watch: Mumbai Indians Teach Nehal Wadhera Lesson, Makes Him Wear Batting Pads At Airport

Nehal Wadhera is participating in his first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Mumbai Indians in the 16th edition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) found a unique way to discipline their young batsman, Nehal Wadhera, by making him wear batting pads at Mumbai Airport. The incident occurred after Wadhera arrived late to the team's batter's meeting at the hotel. A video of the incident went viral, showing Wadhera feeling embarrassed and requesting the camera person not to shoot. MI shared the video on their official Twitter account, stating that Wadhera regretted his tardiness for the meeting and describing his punishment as the "outfit of the day."

So far in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, he has played a total of 10 matches, accumulating 198 runs at a strike rate of 151.15. Wadhera has also registered two half-centuries in this season. During the IPL 2023 auction, the Mumbai franchise acquired the 22-year-old cricketer for Rs 20 lakh.

As of now, Mumbai Indians are positioned third in the IPL 2023 standings, amassing 14 points. Although they had a disappointing start to the season, the team regained their form in the latter half of the tournament. Out of their previous five matches, MI emerged victorious in four, with their only loss occurring against the Chennai Super Kings. In their upcoming fixture on Tuesday (May ), Mumbai Indians will be facing the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

