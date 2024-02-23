Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates

mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-dream11-team-predictions-match-preview-fantasy-cricket-tips-hints-WPL-2024-captain-vice-captain-todays-match-probable-playing-xi-MI-W-vs-DC-W-top-picks-injury-updates-match-no-1-toss-m-chinnaswamy-stadium- bengaluru-7:30-pm-feb-23

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) commences its second edition with a focus on providing a platform for burgeoning domestic talent alongside international stars. The tournament's expansion to multiple cities, including New Delhi, signals its growing stature. In the inaugural edition, foreign players dominated the spotlight, but Indian players aim to make a stronger impact this year.

Young talents like Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu have risen since the previous season, earning international caps and showcasing their skills in various leagues. Patil's evolution includes honing her power-hitting abilities, while Sadhu's standout performances in crucial matches have elevated her profile.

Minnu Mani, the first Kerala player in the WPL, seeks to leave a mark with her crafty off-break bowling. Established players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana face the pressure of upholding their team's reputation, while others like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma aim for redemption after underwhelming performances in the previous edition.

The league's narrative encompasses both established stars and emerging talents, promising a fortnight of thrilling cricket. The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals sets the stage for what is expected to be an exciting and competitive tournament.

Dream11 Pick

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma (VC)

All-rounders: Hailey Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, P Vastrakar, S Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, S Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women

Shafali Verma, MM Lanning (C), JI Rodrigues, M Kapp, Alice Capsey, A Sutherland, S Pandey, T Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.