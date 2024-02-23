trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724045
MUMBAI INDIANS WOMEN VS DELHI CAPITALS WOMEN DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTION

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs DC-W in Women's Premier League 2024 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) commences its second edition with a focus on providing a platform for burgeoning domestic talent alongside international stars. The tournament's expansion to multiple cities, including New Delhi, signals its growing stature. In the inaugural edition, foreign players dominated the spotlight, but Indian players aim to make a stronger impact this year.

Young talents like Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu have risen since the previous season, earning international caps and showcasing their skills in various leagues. Patil's evolution includes honing her power-hitting abilities, while Sadhu's standout performances in crucial matches have elevated her profile.

Minnu Mani, the first Kerala player in the WPL, seeks to leave a mark with her crafty off-break bowling. Established players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana face the pressure of upholding their team's reputation, while others like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma aim for redemption after underwhelming performances in the previous edition.

The league's narrative encompasses both established stars and emerging talents, promising a fortnight of thrilling cricket. The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals sets the stage for what is expected to be an exciting and competitive tournament.

Dream11 Pick 

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma (VC)
All-rounders: Hailey Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, P Vastrakar, S Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, S Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women

Shafali Verma, MM Lanning (C), JI Rodrigues, M Kapp, Alice Capsey, A Sutherland, S Pandey, T Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

