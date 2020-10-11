Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 27: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV Timings

In Match 27 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their seventh clash of the ongoing lucrative T20 tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are currently occupying the top two spots in the IPL points table, respectively. While Iyer's side has won five out of their first six matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side have four victories in hand.

Delhi, who are yet to clinch their maiden IPL trophy, are looking a formidable unit this year, having managed to click in all the three departments of the game so far.

The Iyer side will head into the clash against Mumbai Indians boosting with confidence as they have clinched back-to-back three wins- against Kolkata Knight Riders (by 18 runs), Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 59 runs) and Rajasthan Royals (by 46 runs).

Meanwhile, Delhi's only defeat in the cash-rich league so far came against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while their only other loss in the tournament came against RCB (a Super Over defeat). The Rohit Sharma-led team has won four games- against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing cash-rich league.

Heading into the match, Mumbai's batting unit will look to come up with a much-needed consistent performance in order to seal the victory against Iyer's team.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 24 matches, with both DC and MI emerging victorious on 12 occasions each.

Talking about the venue, Mumbai Indians have won three matches out of five games they have played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are yet to seal a win at this venue.

When to watch?

The second match of the double header will kickstart at 7.30 p.m in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson