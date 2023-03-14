Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 12 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians will be up against Gujarat Giants for the second time in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 in Match No. 12 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 14). The two sides faced off in the opening game of the WPL 2023 couple of week’s back with MI posting a massive win in that clash thanks to skipper Harmanpreet’s whirlwind knock.

While MI are at the top of the table with four wins in four matches, the Sneh Rana-led Giants are near the bottom with just one win – over Royal Challengers Bangalore Women – so far out of their 4 matches. The Giants have already lost their skipper Beth Mooney due to injury in their opening match.

Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones said Mumbai Indians’ convincing eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their last match in the WPL 2023 sent out a statement to other teams that they possess the ability to win from any position. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front to score her second fifty in the tournament, through an unbeaten 53, and got support from 45 not out by Nat Sciver-Brunt to lead Mumbai to their fourth straight win of the competition.

“They have done it in a way again to say to the competition that yes, we can win big by leading from the front and yes we can win big with 15 balls to spare when challenged as well. I think this was the first time where a team had put them against the wall a little bit.

“I mean, it was the strangest of games. They had a little bit of everything like some moments I`ve never seen before. Speaking of the partnership, they are the two most experienced players going around the circuit. It’s slightly different in the way they go about things, they complement each other really well,” Jones was quoted as saying by Sports18 and JioCinema after the match ended.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12:

When will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 start?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 will start on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 be played?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 begin?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 12 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Humaria Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Women: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth/Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi