MUMBAI INDIANS-W VS GUJARAT GIANTS-W LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sneh Rana

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Continue Their Dominance?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

LIVE Updates | MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sneh Rana
Women's Premier League commenced with an imbalanced match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants that resulted in a high-scoring game. Despite their initial success, Mumbai has failed to secure any more victories, while the Giants have only managed to win one out of their four games and are currently placed in the lower half of the league standings. To the surprise of many, they replaced Sophia Dunkley, who scored a half-century in just 18 balls and was one of only two Giants players to reach a fifty-plus score, with new recruit Laura Wolvaardt. The Giants' batting performance has been inconsistent, and their death bowling has been identified as a concern, with an economy rate of 14.71 in overs 17 to 20, the worst in the league. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are joint-second with an economy rate of 10.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians faced a formidable challenge against the UP Warriorz on Sunday but managed to emerge victorious. It was the first time in the tournament that they took less than two wickets in the powerplay but successfully recovered during the final overs of the match. Mumbai's batting lineup, particularly their top and middle order, has been performing well and has yet to be truly tested.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Mumbai vs Gujarat in the Women's Premier League 2023. This is your host and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

