Mushfiqur Rahim recalled, Mahmudullah dropped from Bangladesh squad for lone Zimbabwe Test

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been recalled into the 16-member Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, beginning from February 22 at Sher-E-Bangla in Dhaka.

The 32-year-old made his last appearance for Bangladesh during their first-ever pink-ball Test match against the Virat Kohli-led India at Eden Gardens in November last year. Subsequently. he opted out of his side's tour of Pakistan, where Bangladesh slumped to a 0-2 defeat in the three-match T20I series besides suffering an innings loss in the Rawalpindi Test.

Meanwhile, batsmen Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar and fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain have all been left out of the national squad for the lone Zimbabwe Test.

Mahmudullah has paid the price of his poor form recently, managing only scores of 25 and 0 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Sarkar has been left out on account of his marriage, while Al-Amin Hossain will miss the clash as he is still recovering from a sore back.

Besides Rahim, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also been called back into the national Test after recovering from an injury, while 23-year-old Yasir Ali and 20-year-old fast bowler Hasan Mahmud have both recieved maiden call-ups.

Reflecting on the squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) national selector Minhajul Abedin said that they have chosen a nice blend of experienced and potential players.

“I believe we have selected the best possible Test squad under present circumstances. There is a very nice blend of experience and potential. It is unfortunate that some players had to miss out but our priority has been to ensure balance and continuity," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Abedin as saying.

"We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from the red ball. Al-Amin has niggles and that’s why we thought he should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited overs matches where he is more important. Rubel is not part of our red-ball plans for the moment. Soumya had applied for a leave and therefore has not been considered," he added.

The hosts will also lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series and two-match T20Is, beginning Match 1 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The full Bangladesh Test squad is as follows:

Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali