'Must Be A RCB Fan', Girl Spotted Watching 'Friends' On Phone During RCB vs LSG Clash In IPL 2024, Internet Reacts

This May, it will be 20 years since 'Friends' was aired for the last time on TV. But the show is so cult that it still is one of the most-watched sitcoms in the world, available to be streamed on internet. Another chapter to the cult of 'Friends' was added on Tuesday night when a RCB fan was spotted watching it during her favourite team's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy stadium. An X user shared the photo on the social media website and the internet was buzzing with many reactions.

Check out the photo of RCB fan watching 'Friends' on her phone here:

The majority of the fans felt that this girl must have been a RCB fan as it was a forgettable night for the home side vs Lucknow. Chasing 182 to win, RCB were bundled out for just 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav did the most of the damage with the ball, finish as the Player of the Match.

One of the X users said, "Let her be happy (crying emoji)." Another wrote, "She's just like me (crying emojis)." Some other fan posted , "Maine Twitter pe iss ko left swipe kar diya (I swiped left on her on Twitter)."

RCB have started the season on wrong foot yet again. They have just one win to boast in 4 matches. After they won the 2nd match with a scintillating finish from Dinesh Karthik, it seemed that RCB are going to be a side to watch out for this season. But that was not the case as they lost the next two games in a one-sided contest. RCB had got off to a bad start with defeat to Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

What's more interesting is that, unlike other good teams in the tournament who thrive at their homeground, Bengaluru have a habit of losing at M Chinnaswamy stadiu,m. Take for example the last two matches. RCB failed to defend 182 runs vs KKR while they could nto chase down the same score against Lucknow.

RCB are currently placed at number 9 spot in the points table. It will take some doing from the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis and others to come out of this position. All is not lost and RCB need to pull up their socks.