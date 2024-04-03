RCB Brutally TROLLED As Memes Pour In After Loss To LSG In IPL 2024; Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Produce Flop Show

It was another poor outing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 on Tuesday night as they lost their second successive match in the league. Lucknow Super Giants effected a 28-run win the hosts struggling in all departments of the game. This is also RCB's third loss in four games. RCB had the upper edge from the start as they won the toss at M Chinnaswamy stadium. This is a ground where chasing is easy and defending is very difficult and as expected, captain Faf du Plessis decided to bowl first. Quinton de Kock struck a brilliant 82 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a quickfire 42 to take LSG to 181 for 5 in 20 overs.

Bowlers still did a good job to stop LSG from scoring near 200. But the batters disappointed a lot. Virat Kohli, du Plessis and Rajat Patidar, who form the top order, got starts but could not convert them into big innings.

Mahipal Lomror also batted well for his 33 but it was never going to be enough as others gave up their guns. As a result, RCB lost another game at home, which is a huge setback for the Bengaluru side.

RCB were trolled massively by the fans as they made jokes and memes after the loss to LSG. Take a look below.

Not to forget, despite no trophies, RCB remain a huge brand in IPL. They have one of the biggest fanbases in the league. But somehow, this team continues to show inconsistency in their performances throughout the tournament.

Mayank Yadav stood out for LSG again as he broke his own record for fastest delivery in the league, bowling a 156.7 kph delivery. He has now won 2 Man of the Match Awards in his two-match IPL career.

RCB are on ninth in the IPL 2024 points table now after the defeat. Their NRR is -0.876. The fact that they have lost 2 matches at home means they need to win a few away matches now in order to qualify for the playoffs. A poor start to the campaign makes it harder to qualify for the playoffs. If RCB are to qualify, they must look to produce all-round show in the coming games. In their first defeat at home, they were unable to defend 182 runs. In their second loss at Chinnaswamy, they failed to chase down 182. That pretty much sums up their issues.