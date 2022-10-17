NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 5 in Geelong, 930 PM IST, October 18
After beating Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Namibia will look to continue their winning run against the Netherlands in their second game of the mega event at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday. Netherlands are coming into this game after beating UAE in a thrilling contest while Namibia are high on confidence after winning the game against Asian champions.
Match Details
Namibia vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2022
October 18, Tuesday
GMHBA Stadium in Geelong
9:30 AM IST
Here's my Dream11 prediction for Namibia vs Netherlands game
Scott Edwards, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck (c), Bas de Leede (vc), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Fred Klaasen, Tim Pringle.
Namibia predicted XI: Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Netherlands predicted XI: Colin Ackermann, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, MP O'Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle
Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.
Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.
