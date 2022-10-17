NewsCricket
NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 5 in Geelong, 930 PM IST, October 18

Namibia vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 5 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NAM vs NED, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Netherland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After beating Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Namibia will look to continue their winning run against the Netherlands in their second game of the mega event at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday. Netherlands are coming into this game after beating UAE in a thrilling contest while Namibia are high on confidence after winning the game against Asian champions.

Match Details

Namibia vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

October 18, Tuesday

GMHBA Stadium in Geelong

9:30 AM IST

Here's my Dream11 prediction for Namibia vs Netherlands game

Scott Edwards, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck (c), Bas de Leede (vc), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Fred Klaasen, Tim Pringle.

Namibia predicted XI: Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands predicted XI: Colin Ackermann, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, MP O'Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

