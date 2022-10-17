Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NAM vs NED match online and on TV?

After beating Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Namibia will look to continue their winning run against the Netherlands in their second game of the mega event at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday. Netherlands are coming into this game after beating UAE in a thrilling contest while Namibia are high on confidence after winning the game against Asian champions.

Match Details

Namibia vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

October 18, Tuesday

GMHBA Stadium in Geelong

9:30 AM IST

Full Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten

Namibia Squad: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France