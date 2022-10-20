NAM vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 10 in Geelong, 130 PM IST, October 20
With a really good net run rate in the bank, Namibia will aim to recover from the loss against Netherlands and top the group when they take on UAE in the final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). Despite the loss to the Netherlands, a big win over Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament has potentially put Namibia in prime position to top Group A at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and qualify for the Super 12.
They have a spirited UAE side to overcome, though, on Thursday when the teams meet in Geelong. These two sides have met only once before in T20Is - last year in Dubai - with Namibia winning by 17 runs. Jan Frylinck, who starred in Namibia's win over Sri Lanka, picked up a six-fer in that contest to lead Namibia to a win after a strong start from UAE in the run chase. Frylinck might remain one of Namibia trump cards this time around too, but the focus is also on the other fast bowling all-rounders, JJ Smit and David Wiese, both of whom were denied time with the bat against Netherlands, a ploy that potentially cost them the game.
Match Details
Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10
Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong
Date & Time: October 20 at 130 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind
Batters: Aaryan Lakra, Gerhard Erasmus, Waheed Muhammad
All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ayaan Khan
Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique
Captain: Jan Frylinck
Vice-captain: David Wiese
Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 Predicted 11
Namibia: Michael Van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus©, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan©, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
