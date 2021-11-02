Namibia vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch NAM vs PAK Live in India

Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (November 2). After a chaotic build up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament.

Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. If their in-form openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan don’t fire, Pakistan can rely on their middle-order and even if that is not enough, six-hitting machine Asif Ali will win the game for them on his own.

Team Pakistan had an extensive nets and training session at the ICC Academy, a day ahead of their #T20WorldCup clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/l7aYdZO0Ri — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2021

However, the team would be expecting more runs from veteran Mohammad Hafeez’s bat. He is the only one to have not made a significant contribution in the top six. In the bowling department, Pakistan will be looking to ensure that they don’t allow Namibia to comeback in the game after taking early wickets, something they were guilty of in the Afghanistan clash.

After reducing the Afghans to 76 for six, Pakistan allowed them to score a challenging 147 and if it wasn’t for Asif’s six-hitting ability from ball one, the outcome of the game could have been different. The team would also be expecting a lot more from Hasan Ali, who has proved to be its weakest link in the bowling department.

Namibia, who were blown away by Afghanistan on Sunday, will be looking to compete against a top side. The debutants had no answer to Afghanistan bowlers, especially the pacers, on Sunday afternoon. Despite main spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing due to injury, Namibians found the bowling attack too hot to handle.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan begins on November 2 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia vs Pakistan will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.