Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NAM vs UAE match online and on TV?

Namibia will take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A qualification match at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). Namibia, who lost to Group A leader Netherlands by five wickets in their last match, need a win over UAE to almost assure themselves a berth in the Super 12 stage which begin on Saturday (October 22).

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus feels his side has been through an emotional roller-coaster in the two matches they have played so far in the First Round of Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, with the 55-run thrashing of former world champions Sri Lanka giving them a high followed by the low of losing to the Netherlands by five wickets.

WHAT A CLOSE GAME



Tough luck today boys, great performances by Frylinck, Van Lingen, Smit and Scholtz. Onto the next one! #EaglesPride #CricketNamibia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P2uZIP2nZv — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) October 18, 2022

Namibia now face UAE at the same venue on Thursday in a do-or-die clash, where a win will assure them a Super 12 berth, while a loss will most certainly eliminate them. Erasmus said the loss to the Dutch side after celebrations following the win over Sri Lanka might have left the players emotionally drained.

“Yeah, I think it’s only human nature to sort of celebrate a big win like that (against Sri Lanka), and I think the emotions would have been inevitable. And in cricket, you have those mental challenges. I think it was a very tough thing to do to recover after that (loss to Netherlands),” said Erasmus.

Match Details

When will Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 take place?

The Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 will be played on Thursday, October 20.

Where will Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 take place?

The Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 begin?

The Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 live on TV in India?

The Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 live streaming in India?

The Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

Namibia: Michael Van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus©, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan©, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan