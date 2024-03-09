Former England captain Nasser Hussain is furious after Ben Stokes-led team lost to India in Dharamsala by an innings and 64 runs. The loss means England are flying out of India after being handed over a 4-1 series defeat. When the tourists won the Hyderabad Test, it seemed England will finally be able to conquer the Indians at their home for the first time since 2012. Hussain felt that England's loss is to do with the lack of great individual performances and too much focus on Bazball.

Many people comprehend Bazball in their own way. It largely means to keep dominating sessions in Test matches and not let the opponents come on top. England have failed to Bazball in India as this is their first series loss under the Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes era, the men who conceived this style of play.

Giving examples of James Anderson and R Ashwin, Hussain said that why they are greats of the game today is because they are looking to improve. England, he said, seems to be lost in the term Bazball and the self improvement has taken a back seat.

"There is too much said and written about Bazball. I have said the other day it is about the individuals. It is about the individual performances in those situations. There are two people playing in this game. Jimmy Anderson and R Ashwin. The reason they end up a greats of the game is because they are constantly looking at improving in the game. Trying to improve," said Hussan.

He questioned why some players continued to play in the same manner without looking to change anything in their game throughout the series. Hussain's questions were a reminder to England that they needed to ask them to themselves.

"We just get lost with this term Bazball. The team, the management does not like the term Bazball. They need to look at their own individual performances. Look at the opposition. Like in anything in life, try and learn. Why did we collapse? Why Crawley keeps getting starts and keeps getting out? Ben Duckett, got a brilliant 150, gave a charge when the ball was too new. Ben Stokes had a poor series with the bat. Maybe because he is playing only with the bat. Just look at your own game and improve," said Hussain.

The England player also praised Anderson who completed 700 Test wickets in his 187th Test match, saying that this is an unbelievable achievememt. Anderson had made his Test debut under Hussain's captaincy and in his third decade in Test cricket, the pacer picked his 700th Test wicket in form of Kuldeep Yadav.