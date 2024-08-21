Natasa Stankovic Chills In Pool With Son Agastya, Shares Pic From Serbia

It's been over a month since Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce ending all the rumours around their relationship. Following the separation, Natasa moved back to her home 'Serbia' also taking her son Agastya to a different. Since then, the actress-model has been sharing photos of some moments with her son of their time in Siberia.

In the latest update, Natasa took to her Instagram stories which had pictures of her and Agastya enjoying some quality time by the pool and zoo outing. Natasa was wearing a green t-shirt with striped pants.

On July 18, 2024, Natasa and Hardik Pandya announced the news of their divorce via social media. While Natasa is enjoying her time at home, Hardik Pandya was spotted in Greece. Reports suggest that the cricketer was not on his vacation alone and he is being linked to Jasmin Walia but there is still no official confirmation from both parties.

The rumours gained traction when both Pandya and Walia shared pictures from what looked like to be the same location in Greece, sparking a frenzy among fans and the media alike. Some netizens, who had previously criticized Natasa, began issuing apologies as they reconsidered their stance in light of these developments.

In the wake of their separation, Stankovic has posted a series of cryptic messages on her social media, hinting at feelings of betrayal and emotional pain. Although she has not directly addressed the rumors surrounding Pandya and Walia, her posts have led to widespread speculation about the reasons behind their breakup. Some suggest that issues of infidelity may have played a role, as Stankovic's liked posts about cheating and emotional abuse have added more mystery to the situation.