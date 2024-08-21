ZimBabar: Babar Azam Trolled Brutally After Duck Against Bangladesh In 1st Test

Pakistan have began their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a series against Bangladesh and in the first Test they saw themselves in trouble as 3 wickets went down in the first innings with just 16 runs on the board. One of the dismissals had former Test captain Babar Azam depart for a duck and social media went crazy after that wicket. Just after playing two balls, Babar Azam lost his wicket and departed for a duck.

After Babar's dismissal, a fan wrote that their were 'Zimbabar' chants after the batter scored a duck against Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Rawalpindi. Users on internet trolled him brutally. (Who Will Open For Team India In Champions Trophy 2025 Along With Rohit Sharma? Dinesh Karthik Answers)

Checkout the reactions here...

Crowd started chanting "Zimbabar" after Babar Azam scored duck against Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/PXX3tEwMtT Brendon Mishra (@KKRKaFan) August 21, 2024

Babar Azam out for a duck.

Pakistan now three down at 16/3. This is turning into a nightmare start. They want to play WTC final. #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/izYb9Ecs3t Kuch Bhi (@KirkutExpert99) August 21, 2024

"We have to look at our position in the World Test Championship. Yes, it was sixth and seventh before. Yes, we would like to obviously play the final this time. So if you want to play in the finals, we have to win our home Test matches. If we have to win that, we have to take 20 wickets consistently. And obviously, our batters should score enough and give the bowlers time to take those 20 wickets," he said at the pre-series presser in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan finished fifth in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019/21) and seventh in the next cycle (2021/23), where they lost six out of 14 Tests. In the current cycle (2023/25), they are ranked sixth, with two wins in five matches, resulting in a points percentage of 36.66%.