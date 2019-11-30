Nazmul Hossain to lead Bangladesh Under-23 squad in 13th South Asian Games

Top-order batsman Nazmul Hossain will lead the 15-member Bangladesh Under-23 squad in the 13th South Asian Games, which is slated to take place from December 2 and December 10 in Khatmandu, Nepal.

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar and all-rounder Afif Hossain are some notable names that have been included in the U-23 squad. The two players were also part of the national squad during a three-match T20I series against India.

Eight countries namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be seen in action at this year's competition.

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match while Bangladesh will begin their campaign against the Maldives on December 4.

The full squad is as follows:

Mohammed Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain),Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Manik Khan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.