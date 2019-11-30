हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
13th South Asian Games

Nazmul Hossain to lead Bangladesh Under-23 squad in 13th South Asian Games

Eight countries namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be seen in action at this year's competition. 

Nazmul Hossain to lead Bangladesh Under-23 squad in 13th South Asian Games
Image Credits: BCB official website

Top-order batsman Nazmul Hossain will lead the 15-member Bangladesh Under-23 squad in the 13th South Asian Games, which is slated to take place from December 2 and December 10 in Khatmandu, Nepal. 

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar and all-rounder Afif Hossain are some notable names that have been included in the U-23 squad. The two players were also part of the national squad during a three-match T20I series against India.

Eight countries namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be seen in action at this year's competition. 

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match while Bangladesh will begin their campaign against the Maldives on December 4. 

The full squad is as follows: 

Mohammed Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain),Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Manik Khan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

Tags:
13th South Asian GamesNazmul HossainBangladeshSoumya SarkarAfif HossainCricket
Next
Story

Hasin Ali ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests with rib fracture

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Know about recent missile tests by India