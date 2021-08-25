हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra catches up with 'favourite actor' Randeep Hooda, see pic

Neeraj Chopra in his recent interview revealed that Randeep Hooda is his 'favourite' actor. 

Neeraj Chopra catches up with 'favourite actor' Randeep Hooda (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda met India's Olympic star Neeraj Chopra as the former took to social media to share a picture of the duo. The Bollywood actor shared the picture on Twitter and wrote: "“Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1.” 

Neeraj Chopra, who bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw, created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to finish at the podium in the showpiece event.

Neeraj Chopra in his recent interview revealed that Randeep Hooda is his 'favourite' actor. A small clip of the interview, where the athlete can be seen praising Randeep, was shared by the actor on Twitter. He wrote: "बाऊजी बाऊजी @Neeraj_chopra1 हवा मै परनाम बाऊजी  आजा कदे, तेरा जुखाम ठीक करावाँ "  

Neeraj Chopra also stated that he loves the actor and his performance in films like Sarbjit, Highway and Laal Rang.

