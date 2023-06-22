Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 13 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch NRK Vs SS LIVE In India

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will be up against Salem Spartans (SS) in match No. 13 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday. Nellai Royal Kings are fourth on the points table with 2 wins and a loss in 3 matches.

In their last match, NRK lost by 7 wickets to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Sonu Yadav was the top-scorer with the bat for NRK as they were restricted to 124 in 18.2 overs after batting first. In reply, the Tamizhans overhauled the target with ease, with wicketkeeper-opener Tushar Raheja top-scoring with 49 as they lost just 3 wickets in their chase.

On the other hand, Salem Spartans are fifth in the table with just 1 win and a loss in 2 matches. They won their previous match by 5 wickets. Spartans skipper Abhishek Tanwar, who conceded record 18 runs off final ball of the over in their first match, redeemed himself by claiming 3/9 in the last match. Kaushik Gandhi then scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls to set up Spartans win with more than 4 overs to spare in their last match.

Here are all the details about Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13…

When is Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 going to take place?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 will take place on Thursday, June 22.

Where is Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 going to take place?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 will be held at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

What time will Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 start?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 on TV in India?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 in India?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Vs Salem Spartans (SS) TNPL 2023 Match No. 13 Predicted 11

Nellai Royal Kings: Sri Neranjan, Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, SJ Arun Kumar, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier

Salem Spartans: Kaushik Gandhi, Maan Bafna, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, RS Mokit Hariharan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Amit Sathvik (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Ravi Karthikeyan, Akash Sumra