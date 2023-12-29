Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted Of Rape By Kathmandu District Court

Former Nepal Cricket Team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, once celebrated for his cricketing prowess, faces a dark chapter as the Kathmandu District Court convicted him of rape. The court's decision came after a week-long hearing, with the sentencing to be determined in the next session. In a shocking turn of events, the Kathmandu District Court found Lamichhane guilty of raping an 18-year-old girl. Contrary to initial reports, the court clarified that the victim was not a minor at the time of the incident in August 2022. The court will announce the cricketer's jail term and any fines or compensation in the upcoming hearing on January 10, 2024.

Lamichhane's legal journey has been tumultuous. Arrested on October 6, 2022, at Tribhuvan International Airport, he faced detention after the Kathmandu District Attorney’s Office filed charges under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074. The victim, filing the complaint on September 6, accused Lamichhane of rape on August 21, 2022, while he was in Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean Premier League.

Despite the serious allegations, Lamichhane secured bail on January 12, 2023, through a review petition filed in the Patan High Court. The joint bench ordered his release on a bail bond of Rs 2 million with specific conditions. This decision sparked controversy and led to debates within the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) regarding Lamichhane's participation in overseas matches.

Sandeep Lamichhane, at 23, was a cricket sensation, becoming Nepal's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is. His international debut in May 2018 marked the beginning of a stellar career, playing over 100 matches and leading in both formats. Lamichhane's achievements include being the fastest bowler to 100 ODI wickets globally.

The rape conviction has tarnished Lamichhane's reputation, leading to his removal as captain in December 2021 and subsequent arrests in September 2022. While Lamichhane's last ODI appearance was in September 2023, the cricketing community is left to grapple with the fall of one of Nepal's cricketing icons.