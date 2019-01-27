हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Paudel

Nepal's Rohit Paudel breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes youngest to slam international fifty

He smashed a quick-fire 58-ball 55 to help his side beat the hosts by 145 runs and take a 1-0 lead. 

Nepal&#039;s Rohit Paudel breaks Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record, becomes youngest to slam international fifty
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel has created history as he snapped legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to bring up an international half-century at the age of 16 years and 146 days. 

Paudel achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground in Dubai. He smashed a quick-fire 58-ball 55 to help his side beat the hosts by 145 runs and take a 1-0 lead. 

Former Indian opener Tendulkar had scored his maiden international half-century at the age of 16 years and 213 days during his side's Test match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1989, cricket.com.au reported. 

Paudel also became the youngest batsman to hit ODI fifty, breaking Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi's record of a 37-ball half-century during a match against Sri Lanka in 1996 when he was aged 16 and 217 days.

Overall,South African women's player Johmari Logtenburg holds the record for the youngest cricketer to score half-centuries in both Test and ODI cricket when she was 14-year-old.

