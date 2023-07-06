SCO: 277-9 (50) | NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Netherlands Need 278 To Win

Scotland have posted 277 runs on the board after being invited to bat first after Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first in their final Super Six match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Scotland defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs to eliminate the hosts and need just one point from this clash to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The Scots have enjoyed a brilliant run in the Super Six stages, defeating West Indies in their first game and then beating Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The Netherlands also have their task cut out for them – first best Scotland on Thursday to reach 6 points.

A win will not be enough for Netherlands and they have win by 31 runs or with 35 balls to spare to pip Scotland on net run-rate and qualify for the World Cup in India.



