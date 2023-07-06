SCO: 277-9 (50) | NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Netherlands Need 278 To Win
Netherlands vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Netherlands need 278 runs to win.
Scotland have posted 277 runs on the board after being invited to bat first after Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first in their final Super Six match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Scotland defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs to eliminate the hosts and need just one point from this clash to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
The Scots have enjoyed a brilliant run in the Super Six stages, defeating West Indies in their first game and then beating Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The Netherlands also have their task cut out for them – first best Scotland on Thursday to reach 6 points.
A win will not be enough for Netherlands and they have win by 31 runs or with 35 balls to spare to pip Scotland on net run-rate and qualify for the World Cup in India.
LIVE SCO vs NED Score: McMullen after first innings
"Good day out for me, had to go early and rebuild the innings, came nicely for me. Just wanted to put pressure back on the bowlers, as early on as possible, went out there to take the attack to the bowlers," said Brandon McMullen.
LIVE SCO vs NED WC Qualifier: Scotland eye 280
Scotland finish with 277 runs on the board, they would be happy with that total given their bowling performances in the last few games being so impactful.
SCO: 477/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE SCO vs NED WC Qualifier: Scotland eye 280
Scotland eye 280 runs on the board with Tomas Mackintosh and Chris Greaves in the middle. Both batters are looking to attack the Netherlands bowling attack.
SCO: 255/6 (47.2 Overs)
LIVE SCO vs NED WC Qualifier: Scotland 6 Down
Richie Berrington 64 (84) out bowled by Bas de Leede as Scotland go 6 down in the first innings with five overs left to play. Chris Greaves walks in at number 8.
SCO: 241/6 (45.3 Overs)
LIVE SCO vs NED WC Qualifier: Berrington eyes big total
Richie Berrington in the middle is batting on 62 off 81 deliveries with 3 fours and two maximums. Mackintosh is along side him on the other end.
SCO: 230/5 (43.2 Overs)
Scotland vs Netherlands LIVE: Leask departs
Netherlands pick 2 wickets in quick succession as they send back Leask immediately after removing McMullen. Tomas Mackintosh, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SCO 207/5 (39.4)
NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: McMullen 100 Puts Scotland On Top
McMullen strikes a stunning hundred and departs. He made 106 off 100 balls and has played a great innings here. Ryan Klein has broken the stand. Michael Leask, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SCO 202/4 (37.4)
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: McMullen Nears Ton
Brandon McMullen continues to bat well and is just six short of a hundred. What an important stage to play such a brilliant knock. Scotland needed him today and he raised his big hand.
SCO 179/3 (35)
NED vs SCOLive: Scotland On Top
McMullen is into 80s. Berrington is 13 short of a fifty. Leede has been brought into the attack by Edwards to break the partnership. Netherlands desperately need a wicket.
SCO 169/3 (33.4)
NED vs SCO LIVE: Scotland On Top
Berrington growing into the innings as well. These are threatening signs for Netherlands who have not managed to pick any wicket for last 100 balls. McMullen nearng his 100 too.
SCO 157/3 (31.4)
NED vs SCO WC Qualifiers LIVE: McMullen keeps Scotland going
McMullen is playing a good knock here, scoring with a strike rate of over 80. Berrington has settled in nicely too. Netherlands under some pressure now as this partnership continues to grow.
SCO 131/3 (28)
SCO vs NED: McMullen Fifty Takes Scotland Past 100
Fifty for McMullen and what a fine one. Scotland also cross the 100-run mark in the 23rd over of the innings. They are going slow but they need to go long as well and don't lose wickets here.
SCO 110/3 (23.4)
Scotland vs Netherland LIVE: McMullen nearing fifty
McMullen is approaching his fifty quickly. The Scotland batter has been brilliant today even if others had failed to deliver the goods in the top order. Netherland are eyeing his wicket.
SCO 92/3 (21)
NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland in trouble
Berrington and McMullen now need to stitch a strong partnership for the fourth wicket to take Scotland out of this big trouble. Netherlands have been on the ball since the start and are not letting the batters feel easy at the crease.
SCO 72/3 (17)
NED vs SCO LIVE Updates: Scotland Lose Third Wicket
Scotland are in big trouble now with loss of 3 wickets. Munsey goes for just 9. Bas de Leede takes the wicket. Super catch by captain Edwards. Scotland skipper Richie Berrington, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SCO 64/3 (15)
NED vs SCO LIVE Score: McBride departs
Just when things began to look good for Scotland, another wicket falls, this time in form of McBride and both the openers are now back in the hut. Bas de Leede strikes. George Munsey, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
SCO 46/2 (11)
Scotland vs Netherlands LIVE: NED look for wickets
Netherlands may have got an early breakthrough but they cannot take a sigh of relief yet as McBride and McMullen are building a stand for the second wicket, slowly and steadily.
SCO 25/1 (7.3)
LIVE NED vs SCO ODI Qualifiers: Scotland rebuild
After a shaky start, Scotland look to rebuild the innings. McBride McMullen in the middle, trying to rebuild the innings. Just one four so far in the innings as Van Beek and Ryan Klein give a good start with the ball for Netherlands.
SCO 13/1 (5)
NED vs SCO LIVE: Van Beek strikes
Scotland lose their first wicket in just the first over as Matthew Cross departs early. Gone for a duck as Van Beek cleaned him up. Brandon McMullen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SCO 5/1 (1.3)
LIVE Updates Netherlands vs Scotland: Match begins
Matthew Cross and Chris McBride come out to ope for Scotland. Logan van Beek with the ball in hand. Big clash this as the qualification is at stake.
NED vs SCO LIVE: Playing 11s
Scotland (Playing XI): Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands win toss, will bowl first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in their Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.
Netherlands vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Scotland skipper Richie Berrington will be out in the middle at the Queens Sports Club soon for the toss ahead of their crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six match today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Scott Edwards or Richie Berrington? Branden McMullen or Vikramjit Singh? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Netherlands vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Scots won last ODI between two sides
Scotland won the last ODI played between the two sides back in 2021 in Rotterdam by six wickets. George Munsey and Alasdair Evans starred in the win for the Scots. Can Richie Berrington's Scotland defeat Netherlands again and qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India today?
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Safyaan Sharif creates new record for Scots
Pacer Safyaas Sharif became the first Scotland bowlers to claim 100 ODI wickets, when he dismissed Tendai Chatara of Zimbabwe to complete 31-run win for his side in the last match. Can Sharif lift Scotland past Netherlands and into the ODI World Cup 2023 in India today?
Netherlands vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Branden McMullen's All-Round Show
Scotland's Branden McMullen has performed with both bat and ball in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. McMullen has a best of 136 with the bat and also claimed 5/34 with the ball in the CWC 2023 Qualifier. Can McMullen fire against the Dutch in their final Super Six match today?
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Dutch skipper Scott Edwards full of confidence
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is full of confidence and belief ahead of his side's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six match against Scotland. "The confidence we got from coming up against these Full Member teams throughout the Super League was massive for us," Scott Edwards was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo website.
"Look at our youngsters like Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmed, Vikramjit Singh. These sorts of guys were thrown in the deep end at the start of the Super League, so where they are now, whether they are coming up against Scotland or Sri Lanka, there's no spotlight to it. It's just another game of cricket. They've been on top of other batters and we feel like coming into this sort of tournament, we've done it all before. We took a lot of confidence from that and it shows where we are now."
Netherlands vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming Details
Scotland are up against Netherlands in a must-win match with the second qualifier berth at stake at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Must-win match for both sides
The task for Scotland is simple, they need to win their last Super Six match against the Netherlands to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. However, the Netherlands need to beat Scotland by either 31 runs or chase down the target with at least 35 balls to spare to pip the Scots on net run-rate and qualify for the World Cup. Who will grab the last berth to India?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier between Netherlands and Scotland today.