Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs SCO LIVE In India

The final qualifier for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India will be decided on Thursday with either Scotland or Netherlands joining Sri Lanka as the second qualifier. Scots will be up against the Dutch in their final Super Six match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Scotland, who have won both of the Super Six matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe, just need a win over the Netherlands to book their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. They are currently on six points on the Super Six table and win will take them to unassailable 8 points.

Netherlands, on the other hand, not only need to win but also need to overhaul Scotland’s superior net run-rate. So the Dutch have to beat Scotland by more than 30 runs or chase down the target with more than six overs to spare to qualify. Netherlands have won their match against Oman but lost to Sri Lanka by 21 runs in close fought match.



Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28…

When is Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 going to take place?

The Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 will take place on Thursday, July 6.

Where is Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 going to take place?

The Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 start?

The Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 on TV in India?

The Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 in India?

The Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Netherlands Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 28 Predicted 11

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, R Klein, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington(C), Brandon McMullen, Chris McBride, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Safiyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt