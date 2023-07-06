LIVE Updates | NED Vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scott Edwards Vs Richie Berrington
Netherlands vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both teams are vying for the final qualification berth with the winner earning ticked to India.
Scotland and Netherlands will face off against each other in their final Super Six match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Scotland defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs to eliminate the hosts and need just one point from this clash to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
The Scots have enjoyed a brilliant run in the Super Six stages, defeating West Indies in their first game and then beating Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The Netherlands also have their task cut out for them – first best Scotland on Thursday to reach 6 points.
A win will not be enough for Netherlands and they have win by 31 runs or with 35 balls to spare to pip Scotland on net run-rate and qualify for the World Cup in India.
NED vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Must-win match for both sides
The task for Scotland is simple, they need to win their last Super Six match against the Netherlands to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. However, the Netherlands need to beat Scotland by either 31 runs or chase down the target with at least 35 balls to spare to pip the Scots on net run-rate and qualify for the World Cup. Who will grab the last berth to India?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier between Netherlands and Scotland today.