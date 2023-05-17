'Never Mess With Kohli': Naveen-Ul-Haq Trolled After Conceding 19 Runs In An Over Vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was brutally trolled on Twitter on Tuesday after he conceded 19 runs in an over, almost losing the crucial game for his side against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana stadium. MI's power-hiiter Tim David smashed him for two sixes to take side very close to the winning mark. However, courtesy a superb last-over from Mohsin Khan, LSG managed a win and got the all-important two points. Needed 30 runs to win from 12 balls, Naveen was give the responsibility to bowl the penultimate over of the chase but everything went wrong for the Afghanistan-born bowler.

Naveen leaks 19 in crucial over

David was looking for the right length to open his arms and he was provided the same by Naveen. The first ball was a dot as Naveen bowled an off-side yorker. The second ball was a slower one and it was dispatched into the hands by an aware David who spotted it early.. Third ball fetched two runs for David. The fourth was bowled twice as the first attempt went for four byes and was also a no-ball. The fifth ball was a bit but David hit another six on the last delivery to bring the target down to 11 off the last 6 balls.

Naveen trolled on Twitter

Some of Virat Kohli fans loved every moment of the 19th over in the 2nd innings of LSG vs MI contest in which Naveen gave away 19 runs. Kohli and Naveen's onfield spat reached social media where the two continued to take indirect digs at each other. Kohli fans, present in the stadium, were making 'Kohli-Kohli' chants every time Naveen bowled. After 19-run over by Naveen, LSG pacer was trolled on Twitter as fans said that th Afghan pacer has finally learned his lesson. Take a look below.

Tim David to Naveen Ul Haq __ pic.twitter.com/omMEYrR3pH May 16, 2023

Pooran names Naveen 'Mango Guy'

A few days ago, LSG batter Nicholas Pooran named Naveen as "The Mango Guy". He uploaded a video on Instagram with Naveen and wrote: "Sweet mangos for everyone tonight." Naveen had taken an indirect dig at Kohli by putting up a photo of him enjoying 'sweet mango' while watching RCB lose an IPL game. This was seen as a potshot taken by Naveen on Kohli's team RCB after their onfield spat.